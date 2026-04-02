Pop Singer-Turned-Actress and NFL Star Welcome Their First Baby

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are parents!

The Sinners actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback, both 29, announced on Thursday that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sharing the good news in a post on Steinfeld’s Substack titled “Special Delivery.”

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a photo on the red carpet the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“Our baby girl has arrived!!” the “Most Girls” singer wrote in the newsletter. “We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.”

Steinfeld and Allen announced that they were expecting their first child back in December, with the mom-to-be including the news in a roundup of her favorite moments from the year while celebrating her 29th birthday.

At the end of her list, included on her Substack and later on Instagram, Steinfeld shared a video that revealed she was going to be a mom, posing with her pregnant belly out alongside her husband, who kissed her stomach.

Steinfeld and Allen, who tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., in May after about two years of dating, have both spoken publicly about their excitement for parenthood.

In February, Steinfeld spoke about preparing for motherhood in a post on her Substack titled “Getting ducks in a row.”

“While tuning in, I’ve experienced this surreal, full-body awareness that our world is about to expand in beautiful ways. We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much,” she wrote in the blog post. “I’ve racked my brain for words to describe that feeling, and I don’t have them yet. Maybe that’s the point. For now, I’m blessed to be settling into the feeling.”

In January, Allen revealed during a press conference that he was looking forward to becoming a parent by Steinfeld’s side.

“It’s something that I will take with great pride. And we’re going to have to figure things out on the go, just like anything else,” he said at the time. “But this is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad. And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I’m looking forward to this one.”