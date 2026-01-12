Hailee Steinfeld Shows off Baby Bump at Golden Globes as Husband Josh Allen Gets Big Win With Buffalo Bills

Actress Hailee Steinfeld had plenty to celebrate on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Not only is the Sinners star pregnant with her first child, but her husband Josh Allen just achieved the biggest accomplishment of his NFL career.

The 29-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a soft pink dress that wasn’t shy about showing off her baby bump. While she is not nominated at the ceremony, the 2025 horror epic Sinners starring Steinfeld is nominated for seven awards at this year’s Globes, including Best Picture.

Her husband wasn’t around at this year’s ceremony for a very good reason, however.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Hailee Steinfeld attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, just won a playoff game on the road for the first time in his lengthy career. He vanquished the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 with a last-minute rushing touchdown in a thrilling AFC Wild Card matchup that left football fans across the world breathless.

The Bills don’t yet know who they’ll be facing in the divisional round, however. Football fans will have to wait for the results of Patriots vs. Chargers as well as Steelers vs. Texans to know who Buffalo’s next opponent will be.

Steinfeld’s next confirmed role is in the 2027 animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, where she voices Gwen Stacy.