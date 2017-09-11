Pink Shares Brutally Honest Text Convo With Mom Friend, Fans Fire Back

Pink isn’t afraid to publicly admit that parenting sucks sometimes. The 38-year-old rocker and mom of two shared a screenshot of a text conversation with a mom friend that has parents everywhere laughing in agreement.

I love my friends A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

“Why do babies cry so much. I feel like he’s f–king with me at this point,” Pink wrote, to which her friend responded, “Babies are c–ts.”

The mom to 6-year-old Willow and 8-month-old Jameson agreed. “Hahaha,” she typed. “My next single.”

She captioned the image of the text conversation, “I love my friends.”

The singer’s comment section immediately blew up, with over 3,000 comments since it was posted on Sunday.

“It’s totally true . . . Sometimes babies are just arse holes no matter what you do for them!!” wrote one follower. Added another: “My friend and I refer to our girls as sassholes when they have attitudes.”

“I love the honesty! They drive u insane..it’s a good thing for them they’re so cute!” another person said.

Others weren’t so pleased with Pink’s post, chiming in with their own opinions. “Not so funny pink,” wrote one person. “Not funny. In fact, I think, a terrible thing to say!” someone else said.

“Not very nice,” another person wrote. “my 12 year old follows this!”

We doubt that Pink is bothered by the negative comments in her feed, considering the last time she was mommy-shamed she completely shut down the hate.

Earlier this summer, she shared a photo cooking dinner while wearing Jameson in a baby carrier with Willow on the kitchen counter next to the stove. The photo was bombarded with comments like “Cute photo but please don’t cook wearing the baby. I’ve read some really horrific stories about terrible accidents that have occurred doing this,” and “I babywear all the time except when I’m cooking hot meals. The better alternative, I suppose if you really must, would be wearing the baby on your back. Not directly facing the hot stove.”

Not one to take anything lying down, Pink clapped back against the mommy shamers, writing in the comments that she was glad the majority of the commenters were supportive.

“I’m relieved that most of you see the ridiculousness of the comment situation,” she wrote. “Lord help us all.”

