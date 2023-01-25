Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is beginning the year by saying "that's hot" to motherhood. The businesswoman and media personality is officially a mom after she recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum. Hilton confirmed the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday when she shared a sweet photo of her newborn's hand grasping her thumb, writing, "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.

As congratulations poured in, with Ashley Benson commenting "Love you," and Teresa Palmer writing, "Huge news!!! Congrats mama," Hilton, 41, also confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE. Hilton told the outlet, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other." She went on to share, "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." Hilton did not provide any further details about her baby boy, including his name and date of birth.

The little one's arrival comes after Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November 2021. The couple said "I do" at a private estate in Los Angeles after having become engaged in February 2021. For their big day, Hilton wore a stunning floral long-sleeve wedding gown, with the couple exchanging vows in front of an audience that included Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul.

In the time since their marriage, Hilton hasn't shied away from discussing her hopes to eventually start a family. In a SiriusXM interview in April 2022, Hilton said she and Reum have "been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating," adding that they "want like three or four." After marking their first wedding anniversary in November, Hilton shared on her Instagram Story, "My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023." She later told PEOPLE in a December 2022 interview that she and Reum began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling the outlet, "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Prior to becoming Hilton's husband, Reum was a longtime friend of the Hilton family. He started venture capital firm M13 and is also an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside brother Courtney. Hilton, meanwhile, is a reality TV star and businesswoman. She is set to release her memoir, Paris: The Memoir, in March.