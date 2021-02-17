Paris Hilton Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum After a Year of Dating

✖

Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum! The couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Hilton's 40th birthday Wednesday that Reum had popped the question Saturday after more than a year of dating. Hilton shared with the magazine that the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic has "accelerated so many things," including their relationship timeline.

"As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton shared. "I'm excited for our next chapter." Reum, 39, added that his future bride "shines" with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and he can't wait to see how she continues to make the world better as a wife and mother.

Reum popped the question with a stunning ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier, and got down on one knee while the couple was celebrating Hilton's birthday on a private island. Hilton looked every bit the bride-to-be in a white Retrofete dress and a Loschy crown while Reum sported an all-white suit to match. "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," he gushed of his future wife.

After the lovebirds had their romantic moment, they celebrated a small celebration with family members, including Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton, and Reum's brother, Courtney Reum. Hilton and Reum have a long love story, having known each other for 15 years before going on their first date. "We just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing," the DJ told PEOPLE in September.

In October, Hilton gushed over her beau on Instagram. "People say that there is a kind of love that is only found once in every lifetime and I just know that you are that for me," she wrote. "I love you in ways you have never been loved, for reasons that you have never been told and I will love you till the end of time." For the first time in her life, the socialite gushed she had found someone she could never leave and whom she "can't seem to get enough of."

"I finally have someone who lets me be who I need to be. I’ve found someone I can fall madly in love with," she concluded. 'You’re the missing piece of the puzzle that is me. I have been looking for you my entire life. Now that I’ve found you, I love you so much. I feel complete."