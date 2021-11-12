Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Lavish Ceremony

Paris Hilton is married! The socialite tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, PEOPLE reports, giving a sneak peek at her stunning floral long-sleeve wedding gown on Instagram. “My forever begins today… 11/11,” Hilton captioned a photo of her bridal look, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

Hilton, 40, and her venture capitalist husband, also 40, exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony as family and friends including Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul looked on. The party isn’t over yet, however, as the couple has two additional parties planned to celebrate their union. All the festivities are being captured on camera for Hilton’s 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which airs Thursdays on Peacock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it came to showing off her love for the world to see, Hilton told Jimmy Fallon, “I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding.” She also opened up in August on The Tonight Show about the “three-day affair” she and her fiancé had planned, which necessitated a number of wardrobe changes on her part, despite Hilton’s insistence she is “not a bridezilla at all.”

“Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she continued, joking that her fiancé probably wouldn’t share in her rotating apparel because “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am.” Hilton and Reum started dating in November 2019 after being reconnected through friends, and it didn’t take them long to realize their love was forever.

Reum popped the question in February with a romantic beachside proposal, giving Hilton a massive, emerald-cut ring designed by jeweler Jean Dousset, who is the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier. Hilton told Vogue of her engagement after announcing just a few days later, “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals.”

Hilton has gone down the engagement path before with ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, with whom she split in 2018 after calling off their wedding. The heiress told Vogue after her engagement to Reum that it was “worth the wait” to find her true love. “We make each other better people,” she said. “He was absolutely worth the wait!”