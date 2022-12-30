Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'

Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."

In 2006, Hilton released the reggae-inspired track as the lead single to her cult-favorite album Paris. It hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart and remains Hilton's only entry on the Billboard Hot 100. The LP featured other fan favorites as well, such as "Turn It Up," "Screwed," and "Nothing in This World." The single was recorded using fresh vocals and produced by Fernando Garibay, who worked on the original song 15 years ago, while Clint Gibbs mixed the project. The track is the first taste of Hilton's "brand new music" that's "on the way" in 2023. "Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of her 2023 plan," a press statement read. Earlier in the week, Hilton teased a big announcement by posting a TikTok that she captioned, "Me when I have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

The following day, Hilton posted on TikTok that the "secret" was new music, "Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop," Hilton wrote on TikTok. "New year, new P." In the past, Kim Petras has covered "Stars Are Blind," which has also been featured in 2020's Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. While her music debut was pop, Hilton now focuses on dance music as an internationally renowned DJ. Hilton has spent the last few years DJ-ing and joined Christina Aguilera at a Los Angeles Pride concert back in June to perform "Stars Are Blind" for the first time in years. Earlier this year, she performed the song privately at Britney Spears' wedding and at a Grammys afterparty. The heiress has only lent her vocals to two one-minute songs for her Netflix show Cooking with Paris and EDM songs, LODATO's "I Blame You" and Electric Polar Bears' "Melting" in recent years.