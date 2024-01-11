Paris Hilton's Baby Crib Setup Is Worrying Her Fans

Paris Hilton is taking the parenting advice of her followers to heart. The Paris in Love star, found herself responding to worried fans after some of her millions of Instagram and TikTok followers expressed safety concerns with the bedding in her son Phoenix, who celebrates his first birthday later this month, and 8-week-old daughter London's napping arrangements.

The helpful advice and comments of worry began to flood in on Tuesday after Hilton, who shares her two children with husband Carter Reum, shared a video on her Instagram and her TikTok stories of her and daughter sweetly napping in the same room. In the clip, Hilton can be heard saying, "Sleepy. So cute. Oh, this little face," as Phoenix sleeps soundly in his crib with a fuzzy white blanket. The proud mom then panned the camera over to London, who could be seen sleeping in a bassinet next to the crib wrapped in a pink blanket, Hilton cooing, "Oh, the princess."

Although the video generated plenty of comments from fans gushing over how adorable Hilton's two children are, it also sparked some worry about the blankets in their cribs among others. Replying to the post, per PEOPLE, one commenter warned, "Paris I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies." Hilton took the advice with plenty of gratitude, responding, "Thank you for letting me know," along with a red heart emoji.

Hilton officially took on mommy duty back on Jan. 16, 2023 when she and her husband, whom she married in late 2021, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate. The proud parents did not share news of their little one's arrival until eight days after his birth, with Hilton sharing a sweet photo of her holding his hand, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." The couple went on to welcome daughter London just a few months later, with a rep for Hilton confirming to the Associated Press in November that the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate. Hilton also shared the news of London's arrival on Instagram, where she shared a photo of a pink baby outfit embroidered with the word "London."

Unfortunately, since taking on mommy duties, Hilton has become familiar with criticism. Back in October, she even hit back at internet trolls who commented on the size of her son's head, some even suggesting that he may have an underlying health issue. Hilton told the trolls, "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," adding, "this hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return." She went on to assure the critics that her son is "perfectly healthy."