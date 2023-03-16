Paris Hilton Says Pink Shamed Her With Music Video Sex Tape Slam

Paris Hilton doesn't think parodies of her sex tape are a laughing matter. Pink did so in the music video for her 2006 single "Stupid Girls." Many may recall a private sex tape Hilton filmed with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon that was leaked and distributed without her consent. She discusses the trauma of it in her new memoir. "The world thinks of me as a sex symbol, and I'm here for that, because 'symbol' literally means 'icon,'" she wrote in an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly. "But when people saw that sex tape, they didn't say 'icon,' they said 'slut.' They said 'whore.' And they weren't shy about it." She added of Pink's "Stupid Girls," "The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of 'porno paparazzi girls' in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape. Pink sang about 'outcasts and girls with ambition' and said, 'That's what I wanna see.' But she chose not to see it in me."

She says there are no hard feelings that have lingered from the music video ordeal. "I have the attention span of a gnat, which means I suck at holding grudges," she joked. "Anyway, anger doesn't help; honesty does. So, I'm being honest right now."

In 2018, Hilton opened up in the documentary An American Meme about the sex tape scandal, noting it was a devastating event for her. The tape was leaked in 2004.

"It was like being raped," she says in the documentary. "It felt like I'd lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways. I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, 'I just don't want to live,' because I thought everything was taken away from me."

Paris: The Memoir

details key moments in Hilton's life and career. The Simple Life alum dishes on relationships, being a newly married mother of one, past sexual abuse, being an heir in the public eye, and beyond.