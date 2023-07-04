Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Park Photos With Son Pheonix

Motherhood looks good on Paris Hilton. The Simple Life alum has been enjoying adjusting to new motherhood with her son, Phoenix. She recently took to Instagram to share a candid of her taking a walk with her baby boy. "Mommy Day in the Park Photo Dump," she captioned the photo of her pushing the stroller. Other photos in the post include her cooing at her son. She shares the 5-month-old with her husband, Carter Reum. Hilton shared the happy news with her fans earlier this year after Pheonix was born. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE Magazine. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." On the social media platform, Hilton posted a close-up photo of Pehonix gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Hilton and Reum wed in 2021. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Hilton dished on her and Reum's plan to have a baby. They began in-vitro fertilization (IVF) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she said at the time. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Hilton has been open about how much Reum has changed her life for the better. Despite previous engagements and high-profile relationships, she admits she was never truly in love, nor comfortable with her sexuality.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," she said. "I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that…It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way," she admitted. "I enjoy hooking up with my husband."