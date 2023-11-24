Paris Hilton Announces Arrival of Daughter London With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is extra grateful this Thanksgiving! The 42-year-old heiress announced Thursday that she and her husband Carter Reum, welcomed a second child together, a baby girl named London. Hilton and Reum, also 42, are also parents to son Phoenix Barron, whom they welcomed via a surrogate in January, and Reum shares a daughter with his ex, former reality star Laura Bellizzi. Hilton's rep confirmed to the Associated Press that London was welcome via surrogate.

Hilton broke the big baby news on Instagram, sharing a photo of an adorable pink baby outfit embroidered with the word "London" to her grid, captioning it, "Thankful for my baby girl," alongside adoring emojis. Accompanying the baby clothes were a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and a crocheted bunny toy. The Paris in Love star also confirmed the news on TikTok Thursday, asking her niece and nephew in one video, "You guys excited for your new cousin?"

Asked by her nephew, "You have two babies?" the DJ confirmed in response, "I have two babies." The mother of two also responded to a fan in the comments section of the video after someone wrote, "OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!" Adding a pink hearts emoji as well as smiling and crying emojis, Hilton responded, "My princess has arrived!!"

Pheonix appears to be excited to have a little sister as well, as Hilton and Reum were captured in a video the Simple Life alum shared on her Instagram Story Thursday dancing with their baby boy while shouting, "Big brother, big brother!" Hilton added for her son, "I'm a big brother!" In another clip, the expectant mom asks her son, "Are you a big brother today? Are you the big brother now? You going to watch after your sister?" eliciting a happy gurgle in response.

Hilton's news was celebrated in the comment section of her announcement by friends and family, including her aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who left a series of pink heart emojis on the post. Supermodel Naomi Campbell added, "Congratulations @parishilton & welcome Londom (sic)," while Kris Jenner chimed in, "Congratulations!!! we can't WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!" Other stars like Demi Lovato, Olivia Culpo and Dakota Fanning left their well-wishes too. "Omg congratulations!!!" the "Cool for the Summer" singer wrote, as the former Miss Universe added, "Congratulations beautiful!!!!" The Equalizer 3 actress added pink heart emojis to her comment, which reads, "Yaaaaaaaassssss!!!!!!!! Amazing news."