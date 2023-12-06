Paris Hilton Says She Didn't Change Son's Diaper for an Entire Month: 'I'm Scared'

While Paris Hilton has been reveling in the joys of motherhood, the heiress didn't take into account changing diapers as one such joy. In third episode of the second season of her Peacock reality series Paris In Love, she reveals that she didn't change her son's diaper for a full month of his life. Hilton shares her son, Phoenix, with her husband, Carter Reum. She recently announced via Instagram that they also welcomed a daughter, London. Both children were born via surrogate. The revelation about the diaper changes came via a conversation she had with her younger sister, Nicky Hilton.

"Should I learn how to change his diaper?" Paris asks her sister. "I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you," Paris tells the newborn. "Anything for Phoenix." "Okay, I'm scared," she adds while she sets Pheonix down on a changing table. "You've never done it?" Nicky asks.

Nicky then gives Paris a quick lesson on how to tell the difference between the "front [and] the back" of the diaper, as well as how to ensure the diaper isn't too tight on the baby. While she admits that Paris was never one who many thought would enter into the motherhood journey, Nicky tells her sister that motherhood isn't always pretty. "Motherhood, you've got to get your hands a little bit dirty," Nicky says in a confessional. Phoenix is now 10 months old.

Paris has been open about how starting a family has made her life better. But the one thing she desires most is that they raise their children as normal as possible, despite their wealth and celebrity.

Because she is in the spotlight, keeping her surrogate and the two pregnancies a secret was intentional. "My life has been so public, so out there," she told Page Six in a recent interview. "I didn't want my son coming into this world with any negative energy. I'm really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in."