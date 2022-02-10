Olivia Munn Reveals Breastfeeding Struggles After Welcoming Son With John Mulaney

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to motherhood, and new mom Olivia Munn opened up on Instagram on Wednesday about some recent struggles that she had while breastfeeding her son, Malcolm Hiêp Mulaney. In the candid video, Munn explained that she had a “low supply” of breastmilk and that she tried any different means of increasing her production, including “2 lactation consultants, 3 breastfeeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps.”

Munn welcomed her son with boyfriend John Mulaney at the end of last year, and explained that she even used a “device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs.” Munn revealed that she “cried and cried” when all attempts were unsuccessful, admitting that she “felt like [her] body was failing.”

“I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby,” Munn continued. “But then I said f— it.” In the video, Munn switches from breastfeeding Malcolm to feeding him from a bottle, saying “Breastfeeding is good… and so is formula.” Ultimately, Munn wants mothers to do what’s best for themselves and their babies, ending the video declaring, “To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

Mulaney shared a photo of their son on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and revealed the child’s name. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney joked. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Baby Malcolm is the first child for Munn and Mulaney. They began dating in 2021 amid Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

In mid-November, Munn spoke about the speculation surrounding her relationship with Mulaney and why she chose to keep her pregnancy private. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to…just turn everything off,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby. My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn continued. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”