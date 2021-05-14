John Mulaney Reportedly Dating A-List Actress Following Divorce Decision, Rehab Stint

✖

Days after news surfaced that John Mulaney is divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, the comedian is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn. Earlier this week, Mulaney confirmed he was seeking a divorce from Tendler, a major change that came just months after he finished rehab treatment following a relapse in his sobriety. Mulaney is best known for working on Saturday Night Live and his acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney told PEOPLE Thursday, adding that the two met at church in Los Angeles. Representatives for the two stars have not commented. Mulaney, 38, and Munn, 40, met several years ago and have stayed friends ever since. When Mulaney announced late last year he was going to rehab, Munn was among the celebrities to publicly show support for the comedian. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," Munn tweeted on Dec. 21.

(Photo: Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images [John Mulaney]/George Pimentel/Getty Images [Olivia Munn])

On Monday, Page Six reported that he asked Tendler for a divorce three months ago. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep told Page Six. In her own statement, Tendler said, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

In the middle of this news breaking, Mulaney performed at City Winery in Manhattan, where he began a sold-out five-night stand on Monday. During Wednesday's show, Chris Rock reportedly made an unannounced appearance and even performed. “I can’t believe this ain’t wall-to-wall women. There’s a rich, tall, single guy coming up on stage next," Rock joked. One comedy source later told Page Six that Mulaney is "like the f—ing Kardashian of the comedy world."

Mulaney checked into a Pennsylvania treatment center late last year and began outpatient treatment in February. Mulaney has long been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. One insider told Us Weekly in December that his family and Tendler were relieved he sought treatment. "It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime," the source said at the time. "He had too much time in his own head."

Munn, who dated Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, admitted to being obsessed with Mulaney's comedy in a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live. She said they were at a wedding and asked Mulaney if he and Tendler wanted to hang out. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," she recalled. Munn's recent film credits include X-Men: Apocalypse, Ocean's Eight and The Predator.