John Mulaney Officially Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Comedian John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from his wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, on Friday. Reports that Mulaney, 38, planned to divorce Tendler surfaced in May when sources told Page Six Mulaney asked for a divorce three months earlier. Mulaney is now dating actress Olivia Munn.

Mulaney filed for divorce from Tender on Friday in New York court, reports TMZ. It is not known if there is a prenup or a property settlement. Mulaney and Tendler married on July 5, 2014, after meeting on Martha's Vineyard during a group trip. In May, Mulaney's representative confirmed he was planning to divorce Tendler, but offered no further details. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said.

(Photo: Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler told Page Six at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." She has not commented on the divorce filing on Instagram, where she highlights her artwork. On Friday, she shared a picture of herself walking down an elegant staircase, adding, "The underworld is pink."

Just days after the reports of Mulaney's split surfaced, Mulaney reportedly began dating Munn, 40. The two met several years ago and have reportedly been friends ever since. Munn also showed public support for Mulaney when he entered rehab late last year. "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," the actress tweeted in December.

Last month, PEOPLE published the first photos of Munn and Mulaney at an In & Out restaurant in Los Angeles. "They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," a source told the magazine. "They were really enjoying each other's company." In May, a source described Mulaney and Munn's relationship as "very new," adding that they are "taking it slow."

Munn hasn't commented on the relationship, but she recently told New Beauty that there are "incorrect" rumors in the media. “I think what’s more surprising is how much is incorrect,” Munn told the outlet last month. “There is so much attention on things that aren’t the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you’re accused of being messy or just not believed. I’ve gotten used to it, but it hasn’t made it easier.”

Mulaney, who has long been open about his struggles with addiction, checked into rehab in December. In February, he completed a 60-day rehab stay. "John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care," a source told Page Six at the time. "He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."