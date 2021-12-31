Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share New ‘Adora-Bao’ Photos of Son Malcolm Hiep

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are basking in parenthood. The actress, 41, has been sharing photos of her newborn son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. She and Mulaney, 39, recently shared a photo of them playing around in their kitchen. Mulaney playfully put baby Malcolm in a bun steamer. “Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe,” he captioned the photo adding a dancing dumpling emoji for good measure. Munn shared her own photo in a second shot, deeming baby Malcolm “adora-bao.”

The couple welcomed their son on Nov. 24, right in time for Thanksgiving. Baby Malcolm is the first child for Munn and Mulaney. They began dating earlier this year amid Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler. Malcolm made his debut on Instagram on Dec. 24. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney captioned a photo of the baby snuggled in a white blanket. In the photo, Malcolm wore a blue hat. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Olivia Munn / Instagram

Munn also shared a photo,, writing, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.” The arrival of baby Malcolm came over two months after the Big Mouth actor confirmed he was going to be a first-time dad. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn,” Mulaney told Seth Meyers on Late Night in September. “I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

In mid-November, Munn spoke about the speculation surrounding her birth. She chose to keep her pregnancy private. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to…just turn everything off,” she told The Los Angeles Times. “I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby. My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

E! News reports of Munn speaking on the rumors surrounding her and Mulaney’s relationship. “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn said in the same interview with the LA Times per E!. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”