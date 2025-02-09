Olivia Culpo’s Age, Bio and More Details About the Super Bowl Red Carpet Host

Olivia Culpo will be celebrating the Super Bowl as she never has before. As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, the NFL WAG will be keeping it chic as the host of Tubi’s Super Bowl red-carpet event at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

Culpo, 32, is new to Fox’s big game coverage but isn’t new to the world of football. The model and actress, who previously reigned as Miss Universe in 2012, tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in June 2024.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Culpo turned heads at Super Bowl LVIII as she cheered the 49ers as they would go on to lose to the Chiefs 25–22. This year, the star of TLC’s short-lived reality series The Culpo Sisters will be taking a more active — and stylish role.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Culpo shared a preview of her football ‘fit to her 5.5 million Instagram followers after receiving a custom jacket with McCaffrey’s number 23 on it made by the wife of his 49ers teammate, Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin Juszczyk’s OFF creations have previously been worn by stars including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Simone Biles. “Super Bowl bound [check emoji],” Culpo captioned the photo, tagging Kristin’s Off Season brand.

Culpo will have plenty of other familiar faces helping her cover Super Bowl LIX, including NFL superstar Tom Brady, who will be commentating his first Super Bowl game for Fox since making his exit from the league as a player.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kevin Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play commentator with Brady as the Kansas City Chiefs’ attempt a Super Bowl three-peat, and joining them for on-field coverage will be Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. NFL rules expert Mike Pereira will also be a part of the broadcast providing analysis throughout the game.

Michael Strahan will take to Bourbon Street for the pregame broadcast with the help of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer. Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Julian Edelman, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning will also contribute to pregame coverage.

Fox will also have a Spanish-language telecast of the game featuring Rodolfo Landeros and Adrian Garcia-Marquez alongside Jessi Losada and Jaime Motta, who will assist with coverage.