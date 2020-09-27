Nikki Bella Reveals Remarkably Sweet New Photo With Baby Boy

✖

On July 31, Nikki Bella welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Ever since the pair announced the birth, they've been sharing numerous photos of their adorable baby Matteo. Most recently, the family posed for an incredibly sweet snap that was posted on Chigvintsev's Instagram.

In the snap, Bella and Chigvintsev can be seen gazing down adoringly at their young son. The couple even shares a sweet moment together with Bella placing her hand on the Dancing With the Stars' pro's chin. Chigvintsev captioned the photo with, "My whole world." At the moment, the professional dancer is reportedly quarantining away from his family so that he can film the current season of DWTS with his partner, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Both Bella and Chigvintsev have been vocal about dealing with this new quarantine set-up. Prior to the start of Season 29 of DWTS, Chigvintsev revealed that he was already missing his infant son and his fiancée.

Ahead of the premiere, Chigvintsev gave his fans a look inside his trailer and his set-up for the competition. "Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks,” he said on his Instagram Story. “Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Nicole and Matteo’s pictures, obviously, to feel like I’m actually home.” He continued to explain why it was an "exciting day," adding, “We’re shooting our opening number, plus we’re doing our first pictures with our celebrity partners. Excited to do that and finally maybe share with you, I guess on the 14th still, who we’re dancing with. It’s getting closer. I think there’s only two days of rehearsals left and then there’s showtime so get excited.” Even though he had some exciting events planned for DWTS, he was still dearly missing Bella and Matteo. He concluded his Instagram Story by posting a photo of his fiancée and their son, which he captioned with, "Missing my loves already @thenikkibella."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed their son into the world on July 31. On Instagram, the Total Bellas star posted a photo of herself and her partner holding their son's hand, which she captioned with, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." One day after they welcomed Matteo, Bella's twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, with her husband Daniel Bryan.