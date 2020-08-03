Nikki Bella Welcomes Son 1 Day Before Sister Brie Bella Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Fans Are Obsessed

Fans of the Bella Twins have a lot to be excited about after Total Bellas stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella both welcomed sons just one day apart. While the sisters had shocked fans in January when they announced that they were both expecting, nothing could prepare their followers for the overwhelming amount of joy when they learned the news on Sunday that they had both given birth.

Brie was the first to make an announcement, revealing that she had welcomed her bundle of joy into the world. On Saturday, she and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child together, sharing on Instagram, "we are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" The little one, whose name was not revealed, joins older sister Birdie.

Just hours after confirming the birth, Nikki shared some exciting news of her own, announcing that she and former Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together just a day before Brie on Friday. In the announcement, the couple said that "our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Fans were overjoyed at the news of the births, and they couldn't help but express that. Taking to social media, they sent congratulations to the two happy couples, unable to help themselves from pointing out how fitting it was that the Bella Twins welcomed children just a day apart. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.