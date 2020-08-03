Nikki Bella Welcomes Son 1 Day Before Sister Brie Bella Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Fans Are Obsessed
Fans of the Bella Twins have a lot to be excited about after Total Bellas stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella both welcomed sons just one day apart. While the sisters had shocked fans in January when they announced that they were both expecting, nothing could prepare their followers for the overwhelming amount of joy when they learned the news on Sunday that they had both given birth.
Brie was the first to make an announcement, revealing that she had welcomed her bundle of joy into the world. On Saturday, she and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child together, sharing on Instagram, "we are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" The little one, whose name was not revealed, joins older sister Birdie.
Just hours after confirming the birth, Nikki shared some exciting news of her own, announcing that she and former Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together just a day before Brie on Friday. In the announcement, the couple said that "our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."
Fans were overjoyed at the news of the births, and they couldn't help but express that. Taking to social media, they sent congratulations to the two happy couples, unable to help themselves from pointing out how fitting it was that the Bella Twins welcomed children just a day apart. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Congrats to @BellaTwins Nikki and Brie and @artemchigvintse and @WWEDanielBryan respectively on the birth of their children. The Future Tag team champs of 2050 are here!— James Donnelly (@Jayke1981) August 2, 2020
Nikki and Brie both has baby boys and they are only a day apart!! Congrats @BellaTwins 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BVmADtymng— Zara-Blue Can Tweet (@FitnessByBlue) August 2, 2020
Non wrestling fans talking about Brie Bella giving birth shows just how mainstream she & Nikki are! Their power!— 🧨💜✨ (@AnnetteReid247) August 2, 2020
They're so in sync with each other. Those sweet boys are going to be best friends growing up. Congrats to both families.— Holls (@Hollysaysrawrr) August 3, 2020
Congratulations to the @BellaTwins for the birth of their children🎉🎉— Josh Riley (@JoshRRiley) August 2, 2020
the bella twins really gave birth to their sons a day apart. i swear everything they do is iconic— is.raa (@raallins) August 2, 2020
CONGRATS TO @BellaTwins ON THEIR BABIES BIRTH THEY ARE AWESOME— Harry Flynn (@daharrishere) August 2, 2020
So happy for The Bella Twins 😍— Colby 🍎 (@ColbyAppleG8) August 2, 2020
Nikki and Brie both really had baby boys and only a day apart 😭💙 Congrats ❤️ @BellaTwins— jason (@jasonnnn_p) August 2, 2020
THE MALE BELLA TWINS ARE COMING AND ARE GOING TO DOMINATE THE MALE TAG TEAM DIVISION IN 2045 pic.twitter.com/FSgTD9bU1g— aídan (@zaddyziggler) August 2, 2020
Congrats to the Bella twins on the births of their baby boys. I’m sure both boys will have tons of fun. ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Robin Byrd (@RobinByrd3) August 2, 2020
This is actually really awesome!! So happy for them❤️— Ari (@ahhitsariana) August 2, 2020
Congratulations @BellaTwins that's amazing!!— 🏁 Willie Blanton 🏁 (@Willie_Blanton) August 2, 2020