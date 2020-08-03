✖

Nikki Bella is "in heaven" after the birth of her first child. A day after announcing her little one had arrived, followed soon after by twin sister Brie Bella's son, the Total Bellas star gushed over her first experiences with motherhood while thanking her followers for their kind words. "The last few days have been truly incredible! Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this!" Nikki wrote on the Bella Twins' Twitter account. "Everything you all have said it would be! I've never smiled so much with such little sleep. I'm in heaven! I'm so happy!!"

Calling fiancé Artem Chigvintsev the "best dad," the former WWE star raved that she had fallen "more in love with him the past few days" after welcoming their first child on July 31. "I feel so blessed. Can't wait for the day to officially makes us a family," Nikki continued, referencing the couple's upcoming wedding. Nikki had expected to give birth after sister Brie, who welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, and joked that she had "beat" her twin to the delivery room.

"And how about that tag team!! I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her," Nikki tweeted. "As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!" Finally, Nikki thanked her followers for their "love and support," acknowledging, "All of your love has been truly incredible to us Bellas!"

Lastly thank you everyone for so much love and support! I have so many people to get back to you! I have been MIA from my phone so I will work on all that. 💙🤗 All of your love has been truly incredible to us Bellas! ✨N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

On Sunday, Nikki and Chigvintsev shared their big baby news with a photo of their little one on Instagram. "7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the new mom announced. Just hours before, Brie shared on social media that she and her husband had welcomed a baby boy to their family, which also includes 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Brie wrote at the time.