See All of Nikki and Brie Bella Intimate Joint Pregnancy Photos

As fans are well aware, Total Bellas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are expecting children at the same time. Months after they initially revealed the news, the sisters recently posted several photos from a revealing pregnancy shoot that they took part in. And now, you can see all of the images from their shoot for yourself.

On Instagram, both of the sisters shared several black and white photos from the shoot, which featured Brie and Nikki baring it all for the camera. One of Nikki's posts about the photoshoot came alongside a lengthy caption about her pregnancy journey. In her message, she not only discussed how excited she is to meet her baby boy, but she also opened up about how special it is to experience this milestone at the same time as Brie. She wrote, in part, "And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine."

Naturally, fans were all about the sisters' stunning photoshoot, which featured some incredibly artsy shots of the two posing together (and a couple of Nikki with her husband-to-be, Artem Chigvintsev). To see all of those photos for yourself, read on to check them out.