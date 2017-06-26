Nick Lachey Comes to the Rescue When Vanessa Lachey Loses Wedding Ring

Nick Lachey proved he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to proving his love for wife Vanessa Lachey.

The mom of three lost her wedding ring in the trash and the doting dad did not hesitate to do a little dumpster diving in order to return it to her finger.

He shared a snap of the wedding band sitting in a bag of trash, complete with dirty diapers, strands of hair, and scraps of paper.

“This is true love after 6 years of marriage… digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!!” he captioned the honest snap.

The parents, who got married in 2011, share daughter Brooklyn, 2, sons Camden, 4, and six-month-old Phoenix. It’s a good thing parenthood prepares people for some gross moments!

