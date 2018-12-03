Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ring in 3-Day Wedding Celebrations With Vibrant Festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India on Saturday, officially becoming husband and wife during a three-day wedding extravaganza.

The celebration reportedly blended Indian and Western wedding traditions and even employed two separate wedding ceremonies: One Christian with Jonas’ father, a preacher, as the officiant, and another a traditional Indian wedding.

The multi-day celebration took place at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The 26-acre venue featured indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a library, a museum, a throne chamber, squash courts, a spa, tennis courts and even more for the wedding guests.

In the days leading up to the actual wedding, Jonas and Chopra hosted a puja party. Later, Priyanka took part in a Mehendi, where henna tattoos were applied to her hands and feet.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on Twitter explaining the ceremony. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

The couple and their families also took part in a Sangeet dance-off, which they shared footage of on Sunday morning. The two teams made up of their family and friends wore lavish traditional outfits and competed against each other by re-enacting their own interpretations of how Priyanka and Chopra met.

“Priyanka’s bridal party performed ‘In My City’ at the Sangeet,” a source told E! News. “Nick learned Bollywood song ‘Bom Diggy’ and performed it with his groomsmen.”

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.”

“And what a performance it was,” she said. “Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful @nickjonas.”

The couple also participated in separate Haldi ceremonies, where they were cleansed with turmeric to wash their pasts clean and allowing them to restart together.

For the Sangeet, a source told E! News that the “palace was decked out fully with flowers and lit up in purple. It’s gorgeous and very regal, like a fairy tale palace. There are chandeliers in trees. Its [sic] like a dream!”

The two wedding ceremonies were each held in separate posts within the place. For the Hindu ceremony, Jonas dressed like royalty and rode in on a horse. For the Western service, Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown. Following the Christian ceremony, the couple put on an enormous fireworks display.

“Priyanka looked breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit,” a source told E! News. “The wedding was a beautiful, traditional Indian wedding where they sat inside of a Mandap (four pillars). Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony. It was lovely seeing how they honored both of their heritages.”

Jonas’ groomsmen consisted of his brothers — Frankie Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — as well as his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker, and Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.