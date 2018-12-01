Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Marry in India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in India on Saturday, with a traditional Indian ceremony, which included friends and family attending.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the pair wed at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Nick’s father, officiated the ceremony.

The couple was dressed in Ralph Lauren, as were their families, the bridesmaids and the groomsmen. All three off Nick’s brothers — Joe, Kevin, and Frankie — were groomsmen, in addition to Chopra’s brother Siddharth.

This first ceremony was said to be in the Christian tradition. However, they will also go through a Hindu ceremony on Sunday meant to honor Chopra’s native culture.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, dated for two months before they announced their engagement in July, and reportedly got a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse in early November. The two spent the week of Thanksgiving in India, with Chopra sharing a selfie of the couple from the back of a car.

“The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about their wedding plans before they tied the knot. “Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife.”

The source added that the ceremony would “follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding” because “Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day.”

Another source told Us Weekly in September that the couple wanted to “blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures.”

“Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about,” the source said.

Chopra and Jonas had their first date a week before the 2017 Met Gala, and texted each other for several months prior. During a joint interview with Vogue for its January cover story, the couple recalled their first date at New York’s Carlyle Hotel. The date ended with Chopra inviting Jonas back to her apartment, where her mother was staying at the time.

“We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left,” Chopra said.

“There was no kiss. There was nothing,” Jonas said.

“There was a back pat,” Chopra added.

“She’s still upset about that. Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night,” Jonas said.

“It was too respectful if you ask me!” Chopra joked.

After the 2017 Met Gala, the couple did not see each other again until the 2018 Met Gala, and things started getting serious between the two. They got engaged during a trip to Crete. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, showing their love for one another on Instagram.

With Jonas now married, the only former member of the Jonas Brothers still not married is Joe Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas has been married to Danielle Jonas since 2009 and has two children. The trio also have another brother, 18-year-old Frankie.

Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images