Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Images From the First Day of Their Wedding Celebrations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared photos from the first day of their wedding celebrations, providing their fans with an intimate look at their traditional Indian ceremony Saturday.

The couple tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., officiating. The first ceremony was in the Christian tradition, but they also plan on having a Hindu ceremony on Sunday to honor Chopra’s culture.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, both wore Ralph Lauren outfits, as did members of their wedding party. Jonas’ brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie were groomsmen, alongside Chopra’s brother Siddharth.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos from the wedding. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgation (sic) of both was so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Jonas shared the same photos and statement on his Twitter page.

An Indian wedding ceremony usually starts with the Haldi ceremony, where family members put turmeric paste on the bride and groom’s faces, necks, hands and feet. Next up is the Mehendi ceremony, which was featured in Jonas and Chopra’s photos.

“That’s where the bride gets all of the henna put on her hands. All of the main family members do,” Indian wedding planner and Sonal J. Shah Event Consultants founder Sonal J. Shah explained to Us Weekly. “Hundreds of years ago, people couldn’t afford jewellery, so they would apply plant dye known better as henna. Back in the day, the henna decoration was what people could afford. It was like decorating the bride in jewellery because they couldn’t afford real jewellery. The henna design is really intricate and beautiful.”

After that, Jonas and Chopra will have a Sangeet party, where the families celebrate their union. Notably during Sunday’s ceremony, the couple will likely not kiss, as many American weddings end.

“Typically at our weddings, there’s not like a ‘You may kiss the bride.’ … It’s very religious,” Shah explained, adding that the only time the two will touch is during a brief moment where they hold hands.

Jonas and Chopra had their first date at the 2017 Met Gala, but did not seriously start dating until after the 2018 Met Gala. They got engaged in July and have been inseparable since. Jonas even spent Thanksgiving in India with Chopra’s family.

Another wedding is in the future for the Jonas family. Joe Jonas is engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas has been married to Danielle Jonas since 2009.

Chopra is best known for her role on ABC’s Quantico and has starred in countless Bollywood hits. As for Jonas, he has had several solo hits since the Jonas Brothers ended, including “Jealous” and “Close.”

Photo credit: SUNIL VERMA/AFP/Getty Images