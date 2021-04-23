Nick Carter Gives Update on Newborn Baby in Hospital Amid Pregnancy Complications

✖

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt aren't "out of the woods yet" when it comes to the complications surrounding the birth of their third child, but things are "looking better." The Backstreet Boys star, 41, shared an update with fans late Thursday night after he and Kitt announced earlier in the day they had welcomed their little one with "minor complications."

"Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet," Carter wrote on Twitter. "We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you." Carter and Kitt, who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Saoirse and 5-year-old son Odin, announced Thursday that baby number three had arrived.

"As a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night," Carter wrote, posting a selfie wearing hospital scrubs and a mask later captioned, "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby." Carter's fans were sending the family love in his comment section. "Praying for a recovery. Been waiting all day for an update. Praying for you guys," one person wrote, as another added, "Thinking of you and sending positive vibes."

Back in January, the boy bander and his wife told PEOPLE that this third child was a total surprise and also a blessing after suffering multiple miscarriages over the years. "I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Kitt said at the time "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

One day feeling "something move" inside of her, Kitt went to the doctor, where she was shocked to learn that what doctors had previously told her about not being able to carry another child wasn't true. Carter said, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents."