Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Gives Fans Scare as Wife Has 'Complications' Giving Birth

✖

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are parents again, but Kitt is facing "minor complications" after giving birth. Carter, 41, and Kitt are also parents to son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months. Kitt suffered multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant with their new baby. They announced Kitt's pregnancy in January.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter tweeted Thursday morning. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night." The singer added in a follow-up message, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

On Wednesday, Carter shared a photo of himself in the hospital, with his hand on his head as he prayed. "Yes I'm a believer," he wrote. "I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby." Carter and Kitt have not revealed the new baby's name or gender.

In January, Carter shared a video of Kitt's ultrasound, confirming the two were about to become parents again. At the time, Kitt told PEOPLE she did not believe she could naturally conceive again. In fact, Kitt first thought she had a tumor and the couple discussed getting a surrogate for their third child. "I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children," she explained. "Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."

Kitt also revealed she has suffered "multiple miscarriages," including one before she became pregnant with Saoirse. The pregnancy was a "second-term loss" and was "similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through," Kitt explained. "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing," Carter told PEOPLE. "We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents."

Carter and Kitt married in 2014. They just celebrated Odin's fifth birthday on Monday. "Our little baby boy is another year older," Carter wrote on Instagram. "Happy 5th Birthday Odin. Mommy, Daddy, Saoirse, and Baby love you so much. We gave him a dream [Plants vs Zombies] themed birthday. He loved it."