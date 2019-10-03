Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby No. 2 Following Miscarriage

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt are officially parents of two. The married couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl, late Wednesday, a representative from EMC Bowery confirmed. The spokesperson told Us Weekly that “Mom and daughter are doing great.”

The Backstreet Boys member, 39, announced that Kitt, 36, was pregnant in April, sharing a family photo on Instagram of their 3-year-old son, Odin, kissing the fitness guru’s baby bump.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” he captioned the post at the time.

The baby news came eight months after Kitt suffered a miscarriage, which Carter tweeted about at the time.

“God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” he wrote, going on to cancel a concert in Peru. “I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” he said.

Although Kitt did not speak publicly about the miscarriage at the time, she did open up about it on what would have been her due date in an emotional Instagram post in March.

“As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human,” she captioned a photo of an ultrasound photo. “I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so.”

Kitt suffered her first miscarriage before Odin was conceived and spoke about it while Carter was on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. In a pretaped video package for the show, she said, “It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt,” she said.

On Tuesday, Carter shared an ultrasound video of their unborn baby’s heartbeat, writing, “I’m starting to get emotional.” He frequently shares photos and videos of Odin, writing earlier this week that he is “all I live for.”

Carter and Kitt married in 2015 in Santa Barbara, California after he proposed with a 7-carat diamond ring in February 2013.

