Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 3 After Multiple Miscarriages

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have another baby on the way! The couple announced Wednesday that they are expecting their third child together after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years. The little one on the way joins the couple’s two other children, son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 15 months.

The soon-to-be father of three shared the exciting news with his 1.6 million Instagram followers Wednesday morning. Sharing an ultrasound video, the Backstreet Boys member, 40, announced, "sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," adding in the hashtags, "baby number 3" and "happy home." The announcement of baby No. 3 comes just a little more than a year after the happy parents welcomed their daughter in October 2019.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Kitt admitted her pregnancy came as a complete surprise, as she did not believe she could naturally conceive again. Explaining that she didn't find out she was pregnant she "was about five-and-a-half months" into her pregnancy, Kitt said she "didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant" until "one day I just, I felt something move in my body."

"I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children," Kitt recalled. "Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."

While Kitt and Carter in 2018 revealed they had lost a baby girl after suffering a miscarriage, Kitt revealed she has suffered "multiple miscarriages." She told PEOPLE the miscarriage she suffered before becoming pregnant with Saoirse "was a second-term loss," adding that it was "similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through." She said that after Teigen opened up about her own loss, "we were so happy because we were like, 'Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it's not so taboo.'"

Despite the "horrifying" losses, the couple is looking ahead and getting excited for their family of four to expand to a family of five, with Kitt stating, "I've had three, and so now with this third child, I feel like all my children have come back to me." Carter added, "with everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves in being great parents." The couple's third child is set to arrive this April.