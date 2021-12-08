Nick Cannon Has Message for Fans Supporting Him Through Infant Son’s Death

Nick Cannon is thanking fans for their support following the tragic death of his 5-month-old son Zen. On Wednesday’s episode of his eponymous daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, the 41-year-old host candidly discussed his heartbreak and navigating his grief as he, Alyssa Scott, and the rest of his family continue to mourn the loss of Zen, who passed away over the weekend of a brain tumor.

After sharing the heartbreaking news Tuesday of his youngest son’s death, Cannon, who walked out to applause from the audience, revealed that he has been met with an “onslaught of love,” something he was thankful for. Cannon, who said “it is brand new to me” and he is dealing with it,” continued, “thank you. Thank you. That’s all I can say.” The host added, “I’m not used to all of this hugging and ‘You OK?’ I’m fine … but of course, everyone knows that I’m not fine, but you guys are making me feel better.” Cannon admitted that he “needed” the support the tragedy has been met with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn’t expect it from all over the world I really can’t thank you guys enough,” he said. “When I’m talking about the guilt I don’t want even make it about me like, but I say thank you from Alyssa, Zen’s mom, and the rest of our family…She’s making it, you know, five minutes at a time. But it’s but those words really, the tweets, it’s outstanding.”

Cannon also expressed his gratitude for Scott for “being that strength and being that rock.” Sending his love to Scott, “love to her extended family, love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child had to deal with a child with special needs,” Cannon reflected on Scott’s journey to motherhood with Zen, sharing that he “watched her growth.” Cannon called mothers “superheroes at every aspect, and I want to just take this time out to say she is doing well but continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family. And we’re gonna get through it.”

Canon went on to open up about how he is doing amid the tragedy, telling viewers that he’s “vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start.” He went on to explain that Tuesday “was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb… I just knew I just had to get it done.” Cannon said that “today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing.”

Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen, his youngest and seventh child, in June. Shortly after his birth, Zen was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, which is a build-up of fluid in the brain, and doctors later discovered a tumor on his brain. Cannon shared Tuesday that his son’s health began to decline rapidly around Thanksgiving as the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.” Zen passed away over the weekend, with Cannon dedicating his Tuesday show “to my beautiful son Zen.”