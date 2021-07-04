Nick Cannon Welcomes New Baby, His 4th Child in 1 Year

✖

Nick Cannon is now the father of seven children, with the last four born in the past 12 months. Model Alyssa Scott revealed on Instagram Saturday that she gave birth to their son late last month. Scott, who reportedly appeared on Wild N' Out, appeared to confirm Cannon is the father of her baby when she posted a maternity photo on Father's Day, showing Cannon's hands on her baby bump.

"I will love you for eternity," Scott wrote, alongside a black and white photo of herself holding their baby, whom she named Zen. She included the birthday, June 23, 2021. She also shared a color version of the photo in her Instagram Story, adding "Zen" in the caption. She did not tag Cannon in the photo or caption, but Cannon liked the post.

Not too much is known about Cannon's relationship with Scott. In May, she first hinted that Cannon was her baby's father by posting a maternity photo with the caption "Zen S. Cannon." She told her followers she was in the "final days" of her pregnancy at the time. Then on Father's Day, June 20, she posted a photo of herself with Cannon's arms over her shoulders and his hands on her baby bump. "Celebrating you today," she wrote on the photo. Cannon turned his face away from the camera, but the tattoos appear to be the same as The Masked Singer host's. Scott also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Zen was born just days after Abby De La Rosa welcomed Cannon's second set of twins, Zion and Zillion. De La Rosa confirmed Cannon was the father of her twins with maternity photos including Cannon in April. The twins were born on June 14, with De La Rosa announcing, "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon." Cannon has not mentioned his newest children on his Instagram page, which is now dedicated to promoting his new daytime talk show Nick Cannon.

In December 2020, Cannon's ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their daughter Powerful Queen Cannon. Benn and Cannon also share son Golden Sagon, 4. Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey are parents to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016.

In light of Cannon's baby news, a 2017 interview with Howard Stern resurfaced recently. In it, Cannon talked about his struggles with the autoimmune disease lupus, joking about wearing condoms and wanted to enjoy life while he could. "I don't fear it, I welcome it! I got to a space now where [I can say] I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that's what the doctor said," the 40-year-old star told Stern at the time when discussing mortality. "But I'm living life like 'F— I might die in the morning, so let's f— all night! So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!"