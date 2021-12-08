Nick Cannon’s Son Zen’s Mother Alyssa Scott Pays Tribute to 5-Month-Old After His Death

The mom of Nick Cannon’s late son Zen is paying tribute to the 5-month-old after his tragic death. Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram shortly after Cannon announced on his talk show that his young son had died of brain cancer and a subsequent malignant tumor, sharing a photo and videos of happier moments with her little boy. In one video, Zen looks happy after a nap, looking up at his mom as she asks him if he had good dreams.

In another photo, Zen looks sound asleep with a smile on his face, and a third video shows Zen grinning up at his mom as she asks him, “Can you say good morning, Daddy? You say, I love you,’ receiving sweet baby babbles in response. Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen back in June, and he’s Cannon’s seventh child. The Wild ‘N Out star shared on The Nick Cannon Show Tuesday that he and Scott had discovered Zen had Hydrocephalus a couple of months back before things went south over Thanksgiving.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor – brain cancer,” he said on his show. Cannon first noticed his son’s persistent cough ahead of his diagnosis. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too – a Cannon head,” he continued. “We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

Unfortunately, doctors found that Zen’s head had been filling with fluid and that he had a malignant tumor. The infant underwent brain surgery to drain the fluid, but on Thanksgiving Cannon said the tumor “began to grow a lot faster.” Over the weekend, The Masked Singer host spent “quality time” with Zen in California, taking him to the beach Sunday before having to fly back to New York for work. That would end up being the last time he held his son, Cannon revealed through tears.

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment,” the comedian shared of his son’s final days. “Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom…”