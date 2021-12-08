Nick Cannon Met With Overwhelming Support After 5-Month-Old Son’s Death

Nick Cannon shared some tragic news on Tuesday. The host shared on The Nick Cannon Show that his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, has died. Since then, fans have been flooding social media with support for both Cannon and Scott as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

Cannon shared that Zen, who was his youngest child, died of a brain tumor. He explained that his son was diagnosed with brain cancer around Thanksgiving. Cannon said that the “tumor began to grow a lot faster” and that they made sure to spend as much time with Zen as possible. This past weekend, he “woke up on Sunday – I got to spend the weekend with him – and I woke up on Sunday and was like, ‘I feel like I want to go to the water.’ We got a chance to go to the ocean.” While he was unsure about returning to work so soon after his son’s passing, Cannon did say that the episode was “dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

In light of this reveal, many of Cannon’s fans have taken to social media in order to send him their condolences. Read on to see what some of those very fans are saying.

Sending Prayers

“Nickand Alyssa As a parent I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now and I can’t pretend to know how you’re feeling,” one individual wrote. “Comfort one another grieve with one another and take us long as you need to go there’s no amount of time. Much love to you both.”

So Sorry

“My heart and prayers goes out to the both of you,” another fan shared. “I cannot imagine the pain and heartache you are enduring during this difficult time. I do however know the pain of losing someone you love to cancer and it is devastating.”

