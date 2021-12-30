‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Has Shared Some Stunning Maternity Photos

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham is not only counting down the days to the new year, but also counting down to her due date. The former series star, who left her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop in the Season 18 finale, announced in July that she is expecting her first child with actor James Badge Dale, and she has followed that announcement up with a series of beautiful maternity photos.

Wickersham shared news of her pregnancy via a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump. The actress wrote at the time, “My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!” The post spurred a flurry of congratulatory messages, with one person writing, “Congratulations!!! Missing you on NCIS but soooo happy for you !! Enjoy the journey!!!!” Somebody else commented, “congratulations so happy 4 you!!” In mid-September, Dale revealed that Wickerhsam was in her third trimester, writing, “Happy Third Trimester baby.”

In the months since announcing the news, Wickerhsma hasn’t shied away from keeping fans in the loop with her pregnancy. The actress has filled her social media with photos highlighting her growing baby bump as she awaits the arrival of her little one on the way. Keep scrolling to see some of Wickerham’s most stunning maternity photos.

Pregnancy reveal

In Wickersham’s pregnancy announcement, the actress could be seen standing poolside in a black bikini, which she paired with a sunhat as she adoringly gazed down at her visible baby bump. The post marked the first of what would be several photos documenting her pregnancy.

Fun in the sun

While Wickersham remained active on social media following her pregnancy announcement, she did not share her next maternity photo until weeks later, when in September she shared an image of her shadow. Snapped on the beach, Wickersham’s shadow, baby bump and all, stood out in contrast to the sandy beach and crystal water. She captioned the post, “howdy 2.”

Artistic

In November, Wickersham took an artistic approach as she reflected on her pregnancy. The actress shared a drawing completed by Langley Fox, whom she called her “very talented friend.” The image was a drawing of Wickersham’s poolside pregnancy announcement photo. She added in the caption, “Thank you! This is amazing.”

‘Diamond day’

Wickersham kicked off December with yet another photo, this one a much more intimate maternity photo. The black-and-white snapshot showed the actress nude from the waist up, covering her chest with her hands as her growing belly was put on full display. The intimate photo was snapped by Jacques Malignon, with Wickersham writing, “Some days are diamonds Some days are rocks Pregnancy is an array of all of it This was a diamond day.”

Christmas weekend

The NCIS alum had plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, and she marked Christmas weekend with another maternity photo. On Sunday, the actress took to the social media platform to share a collage of polaroid photos. In one of the images, Dale could be seen posing by a Christmas tree, the actor cuddling up to Wickersham in a second image. A third image shared in the compilation showed Wickersham with her shirt pulled up just enough to reveal her growing bump. She captioned the post, “Merry Christmas” alongside Christmas tree emojis.

Latest bumpdate

Wickersham’s most recent bumpdate photo came by way of Dale, who on Wednesday shared a photo of the pregnant actress again showing off her bump. He captioned the image with lyrics from Guy Clark’s song “Dublin Blues” reading, “I’ll stand up and be counted I’ll face up to the truth I’ll walk away from trouble But I can’t walk away from you So forgive me all my anger Forgive me all my faults There’s no need to forgive me For thinkin’ what I thought I loved you from the get go And I’ll love you ’til I die I loved you on the Spanish steps The day you said goodbye…”