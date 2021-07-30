'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

✖

NCIS star Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"

Wickersham has received tons of loving and supportive comments on her post, with many fans and celebrity friends sending congratulatory messages. "Congrats girl!!! But does this mean we’re not going on a date?" joked model and actress Keeley Hazell. "Omgggggggg wham bam Wickersham!!! So happy for you lady Em, may god bless you guys," wrote actor Duane Henry. "Amazing!! Congratulations! So happy for you guys! Big hugs!" exclaimed actor Brian Dietzen.

Wickersham had played Ellie Bishop on NCIS for many seasons, but announced in May that she would not be returning. In a social media post, the actress shared some photos of herself from the show's set, and shared her news. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly." Notably, while Wickersham will not be returning, it has been confirmed that NCIS star Mark Harmon will be back for Season 19. There had been some question as to his future involvement with the show, but fans can rest assured he will return for at least part of the new season.

Fans can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+ while they wait for Season 19 to air later this year on CBS.