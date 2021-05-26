'NCIS' Fans Can't Believe This Major Character's Exit During Season 18 Finale

NCIS ended Season 18 with a major cast shakeup. After Pauley Perrette exited the series in 2018, and just weeks after Maria Bello's Jack Sloane's departure, the CBS police procedural left fans in a state of shock when yet another character exited the series in the final moments of the NCIS Season 18 finale. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for NCIS Season 18, Episode 16, "Rule 91."

At the end of Tuesday night's episode, fans had to say goodbye to Emily Wickersham's Special Agent Ellie Bishop. Bishop was forced to leave the team after NSA documents detailing an operation where the U.S. used Syrian refugees to lure terrorists out of hiding leaked. A back-trace of on who leaked the documents turned up Bishop's name, and Bishop admitted to Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that she was the one who leaked the highly confidential files. Although she said she felt guilty for betraying her co-workers, she admitted that she regretted not leaking the files sooner.

Wickersham's abrupt exit from the series, which some fans had speculated was potentially coming, left many fans in a state of shock. As the end credits rolled for the final time this season, many viewers turned to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say about the shakeup.