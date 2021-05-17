'My Wife and Kids' Star Gives Birth to First Child

✖

My Wife and Kids star Parker McKenna Posey is officially a mom! The actress celebrated Mother's Day with a very special announcement, sharing in a Sunday, May 9 post that she recently welcomed her first child with partner Jay Jay Wilson. The couple welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Harley.

Posey shared the exciting news with her fans via an emotional video dedicated to her daughter, sharing that becoming Harley's mom is her "biggest blessing thus far!" In the video, Posey reflected on her journey to motherhood, sharing that she first "found out about you, I'll admit, I was scared about the future. I didn't know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for this adventure." As clips of her pregnancy journey played, the new mom said, hearing her daughter's "heartbeat for the first time quickly put my mind at ease. Nothing else mattered but you and me."

Posey went on to say that whenever she had "had doubts or uncertainties, feeling you growing inside reminded me God chose me to be your mommy." She said she felt "reborn" the night her daughter was born, explaining that "in that moment, I knew then nothing else would ever matter more than you. You're my love, my life, the air I breathe, my soul, happiness. You're all I need. Thank you for making me your mommy."

After she made the exciting announcement, Wilson shared a special tribute to Posey. Sharing a gallery of images, including intimate photos from their daughter's birth as well as adorable snaps from their first days as parents, Wilson said "the love I have for this woman is beyond this life time and the next." He said Posey as shown him "that the love we share, is the love we deserve." He went on to call her "the embodiment of Power, Strength, Resilience, and what it means to be a WOMAN!"

"Just when I thought I felt all the love that it was to feel. You blessed me with our beautiful baby girl! I can't even explain how amazing it has been watching you be a great mother to our child. She definitely has the perfect example of a real woman!" he continued. "I want to thank you for being You! You are truly something special! I'm beyond blessed to do this thing called life with a woman that is really one of a kind. I'm excited for what the future holds. Happy First Mother's Day Meli."

Posey is best known for the young and boisterous Kady Kyle on My Wife and Kids, the ABC sitcom that ran 2001 until 2005. In the years since the series has ended, the actress has added a number of credits to her name, including Heaux Phase, A House Divided, and Games People Play.