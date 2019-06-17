Parker McKenna Posey Dishes on Going From ‘My Wife and Kids’ to the ‘Drama, Lies’ of BET’s ‘Games People Play’

✖

Parker McKenna Posey has come a long way since her days as Kady Kyle on ABC's My Wife and Kids. The 23-year-old actress, who began appearing regularly on TV at the age of four, is now 23 and taking on the "drama" and "lies" of BET's new series Games People Play.

While Posey first jumped onto TV screens in 2001 playing the small role of Latanya in an episode of NYPD Blue, it was her role as Kady Kyles in My Wife and Kids that saw her shoot to fame.

Landing the role at just 4-years-old and holding it over the course of the series' five seasons, Posey says it was her "dream job," and she told PopCulture.com that she is "still living the dream."

Now, fans can catch Posey in Games People Play, BET's adaptation of Angela Burt-Murray's book Games Divas Play, a series that, according to the actress, fans can "always expect drama, lies and lots of sex" from.

Taking on the role of Laila James, an aspiring actress forced to use her beauty to make ends meet, Posey says that she was drawn to the role due to the reliability to the character and what Laila represents.

"To me, the Laila character represents what women go through on a daily basis, especially in this day and age dealing with social media and how out of hand it can get, as well as all of the pressure that comes with pursuing a career in the entertainment industry," she said. "I really felt like people could relate to Laila."

However, even with her relatable nature, Posey initially feared that fans would "hate" her onscreen counterpart.

"All I felt while shooting the show was that people were probably going to hate Laila in the beginning but by the end they would understand her a bit more and be sympathetic to some of her life decisions. Laila is going to do what she needs to survive," she said.

Although Posey has multiple credits in the time that has stretched between the end of My Wife and Kids and the premiere of Games People Play, including roles in iCarly and Snowfall, she acknowledged that for some fans, seeing her in a more adult role may come as a shock.

"I could only imagine how weird it must be for the people that have seen me as a child actor to now seeing me as an adult, especially playing this progressive character," she said. "I'm always thinking about that when it comes to my family when they watch the show, so I can only imagine how someone could feel who grow up watching me on TV and look at me as their little sister/daughter playing this role, but in reality I'm 23 years old and I'm not doing anything adults don't do in their own lives. Acting is an expression of real life."

And when she isn't busy exercising her acting chops, Posey has plenty more to keep her busy, the actress revealed to PopCulture.com that she has "started my own swimsuit line 'HoneyDip,' worked with some charitable foundations, and I also have some projects I'm developing."

New episodes of Games People Play air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on BET.