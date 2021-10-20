Mila Kunis Reveals Major Parenting Disagreement With Ashton Kutcher

Following the infamous bath time debate, Mila Kunis shares another parenting faux-pas that even her husband Ashton Kutcher couldn’t get behind. Kunis appeared on Ellen Degeneres’ digital series Mom Confessions, where she shared her controversial views on handling playground problems.

“There was a little kid in my kid’s preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter. My daughter came back and she was like, ‘Such and such little kiddo pushed me.’ And I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’” Kunis recalls. “And my daughter’s like, ‘No!’ And I was like, ‘Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, ‘No, thank you.’ You walk away.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I turn around and I see Ashton’s face and he was like, ‘Nooo!’” she continues. “But I was like, ‘You stand up for yourself and you say, ‘No, thank you.”‘ I was like, ‘Don’t push him off a ladder, or off of a swing, or off of a slide, but on the ground, even-steven, you push him back.’ I’d say that that’s a parenting fail.”

Later on in the episode, Kunis shared that she doesn’t lie to her kids –– not even the “little white lies.” She shares there’s a very specific reason as to why. “There’s two of them. It’s those little white lies that you want to tell one, but not tell the other. It’s that instinct of, ‘Don’t tell your brother. You and I are gonna go get ice cream.’ It instinctually teaches them that it’s OK to lie,” she says. “I’ve had to not do that, which has oddly been very hard. We’re going to be all open, and sometimes being honest hurts people and that’s OK.”

Kutcher and Kunis both have a busy schedule –– especially with Kutcher’s multiple business ventures. Kunis says the couple has had to come up with a parenting schedule that allows them to be present for their kids as well as on set. “We tag team!” she said. “We never work at the same time. We only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home.” As for new parents, Kunis has one rule of advice: “Kids are like little terrorists. Don’t negotiate with them. It’ll go nowhere.”