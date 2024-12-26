‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Is Going to Be a Dad

From hockey goalkeeper to future guardian, beloved Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss is embracing his most significant role yet: fatherhood. The 45-year-old performer, who captured hearts as the witty goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks trilogy, revealed to TMZ that he and his girlfriend Shannon are anticipating their first child, due in August 2025.

The couple, who have navigated a two-year romance, plan to honor Weiss’s late father by naming their child Charlie, regardless of gender. According to TMZ, the pair “just found out the happy news last week,” marking the beginning of what appears to be a momentous 2025 for the actor.

The pregnancy announcement arrives as Weiss approaches an important milestone: his fifth year of sobriety. This latest chapter marks a triumphant transformation for the actor, who previously confronted severe challenges, including substance dependency and housing instability.

Shannon shared their happiness on social media, displaying a positive pregnancy test in what Weiss described via Instagram Stories as the “best Christmas present ever.” The pair’s upcoming wedding, while yet to be dated, will occur before their child’s arrival, according to TMZ.

Weiss’s journey to this moment shows his resilience. In January 2020, he encountered legal difficulties when authorities discovered him under the influence of methamphetamine in Van Nuys, California. The incident sparked an outpouring of public support, including a crowdfunding initiative and the generous offer of complimentary dental restoration services to address damage from substance use, ultimately resulting in an $80,000 dental transformation.

During a November 2022 appearance on the Dopey podcast, Weiss acknowledged filmmaker Judd Apatow’s instrumental role in his rehabilitation process. He candidly addressed his past struggles, including an incident where he exchanged Apatow’s “decked the f— out” laptop for a mere $60 to purchase drugs. He expressed gratitude to the “gracious” director for helping him enter rehabilitation.

In January, Weiss marked four years of sobriety with a simple but powerful social media message: “Thank you! See you later.” Throughout his recovery journey, he has shared revealing before-and-after photos documenting his transformation from addiction to wellness.

Recently, Weiss has rekindled his entertainment career, venturing into stand-up comedy and returning to acting. Earlier this year, he commemorated a poignant moment by returning to the ice rink for the first time since filming D3: The Mighty Ducks. “Last time I skated was the final day of filming D3,” Weiss reflected on Instagram. “It’s like riding a bike. With bones that have aged 30 years.”

Though absent from Disney+’s recent The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series, Weiss has maintained momentum in his professional comeback. His acting resume includes appearances in Heavyweights, Charles in Charge, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Freaks and Geeks, and The King of Queens.

Following a hiatus after his role in the 2008 Owen Wilson vehicle Drillbit Taylor, he marked his return to the screen in 2023 with Jesus Revolution, starring alongside Kelsey Grammer. On Instagram in August, Weiss reflected on his newfound happiness with Shannon, noting that while “happiness comes from within,” he remains “always grateful for the outside stimulus.”