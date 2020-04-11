Mia Farrow Asks for Prayers After Daughter Quincy Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

Actress Mia Farrow revealed on Twitter Friday her daughter Quincy is in the hospital due to the coronavirus. Farrow, 75, is asking for prayers from her fans. The actress adopted Quincy, who was born Kaeli-Shea, in 1994, when she was a year old.

“A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy,” Farrow tweeted, without sharing further details. “Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus.”

Quincy is married to husband Ethan, and they welcomed their daughter Coretta a year later, reports Entertainment Tonight. Last week, Farrow shared a sweet photo from the wedding as an example of a happy memory keeping to have in mind during a difficult time. “The day my youngest daughter, Quincy married wonderful Ethan,” Farrow wrote in the caption. “A year later their baby Coretta came along. Happiest memories rolling by from home in lockdown.”

Farrow lives in New York, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared one statistic to show the stay-at-home orders have been working. While the death toll has continued to climb, the number of people being treated in intensive care units dropped by 17 people, Cuomo said. That does not seem like a big number, but just last week the number was growing by 300 per day, reports the New York Times.

Another 777 people died from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, on Thursday. There are 18,669 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals, up 3% over the past two days. Less than 5,000 people are in ICU beds, which could mean the state will not need as much as 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators as projected. Cuomo said New Yorkers have helped slow the spread by social distancing.

Farrow is the latest celebrity whose life has been touched by the coronavirus. Last week, singer Pink revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus, but later tested negative. Her 3-year-old son Jameson also showed symptoms of COVID-19, but is now feeling better. She told friend Jen Pastiloff in an Instagram Live chat Sunday the two felt “really, really sick.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this. Jameson has been really, really sick. I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but [husband] Carey and [daughter] Willow have been perfectly fine.”

As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases worldwide, reports Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there are more than 492,000 confirmed cases and 18,350 deaths, including 5,820 reported deaths in New York alone. However, more than 28,600 patients have recovered.