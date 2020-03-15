Donald Trump Calls for 'National Day of Prayer' Following Negative Coronavirus Test Results

President Donald Trump proclaimed Sunday, March 14 a National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as those responding to it. There are more than 2,700 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Saturday, with more than 50 deaths. Trump himself was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the test came back negative.

"In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty," Trump's proclamation reads. "As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship. But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God's healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation."

"As your President, I ask you to pray for the health and well-being of your fellow Americans and to remember that no problem is too big for God to handle," the statement continued. "We should all take to heart the holy words found in 1 Peter 5:7: 'Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.' Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord's protection and love during this time. With God's help, we will overcome this threat."

....No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

On Saturday, Trump tweeted he will be watching Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who will stream his mass from the Free Chapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday during a statement at the White House. The move will give states and territories access to $50 billion to help in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer. I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA! https://t.co/mWYWOGJ1ye https://t.co/EWcHzEjFLH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

"In furtherance of the order, I'm urging every state to set up emergency operation centers effective immediately," Trump said. "You're going to be hearing from some of the largest companies and greatest retailers and medical companies in the world. They’re standing right behind me and the side of me. I'm also asking every hospital in this country to activate its emergency preparedness plan so that they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere."

The White House announced late Saturday Trump tested negative for coronavirus after coming into contact with positive cases at Mar-A-Lago and CPAC.

As of Saturday night, there are 2,796 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Fifty-seven deaths have been recorded so far, including 40 in Washington state, five in California, three in Florida and two in New York.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images