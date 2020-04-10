Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams Raises Eyebrows With 'Big Momma' Comments Aimed at Minorities

Surgeon General Jerome Adams has become the latest member of the Trump administration to raise eyebrows during remarks at the daily coronavirus briefings. Speaking to reporters on Friday, and directing his comments at communities of color, Adams spoke about the social distancing guidelines, encouraging everyone to adhere to them for the time being.

"If you must go out, maintain six feet of distance between you and everyone else and wear a mask if you're going to be within six feet of others. Wash your hands more often than you'd ever dreamed possible. Avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs. And call your friends and family, check in on your mother, she wants to hear from you, right now."

While Adams' advice was sound, it was the next part of his speech that drew some criticism from viewers online. Specifically when he stated that "we need you to this, if not for yourself, then for your Abuela."

"Do it for your granddaddy," Adams continued. "Do it for your big momma, do it for your pop-pop. We need you to understand, especially in communities of color, we need you to step up and help stop the spread so we can protect those who are most vulnerable."

