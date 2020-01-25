Mia Farrow Is Fired up Over Donald Trumps' Impeachment Trial

Mia Farrow is following along with the U.S. Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and she has been weighing in on Twitter along the way. The actress is known for her global activism and is often outspoken on politics, and the historical significance of the impeachment trial is not lost on her. Farrow's posts have been fiery since throughout the impeachment trial.

Today: the parade of straw- men. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 25, 2020

Farrow has been an outspoken voice in politics for decades now, often leveraging her position as a celebrity to spread a particular message. Right now, she leaves no doubt that she opposes President Trump and wants him removed from office.

Farrow is not alone, as the impeachment trial, the latest polls and social media all show. Farrow's Twitter feed is full of news stories, video clips and tweets from politicians, all of which she has been retweeting since the trial began.

Trump isn’t doing so well any more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hUD4jwY32B — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 23, 2020

Farrow herself has added her voice to the conversation as well. She has spent a lot of time sharing her thoughts on the impeachment trial with her 388,900 followers.

Farrow has not focused her ire completely on the president, either. She has condemned numerous members of his administration, and Republicans in the house and the senate who are still supporting him. On Friday she wondered: "Why is [Mike] Pompeo still Secretary of State?" directing fans to an an NPR interview where Pompeo suggested that Americans do not "care about Ukraine."

Farrow has saved some words for the Democratic party leaders carrying out the impeachment trial as well. On Friday night she praised Congressman Adam Schiff.

A.G William Barr is the second greatest threat to our democracy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 23, 2020

"I will never forget these words [Adam Schiff] delivered to us this night," she tweeted. "Thank you [Representative Adam Schiff]. It's been a long time since we've heard such eloquence - at least in the world of politics- as Adam Schiff has delivered over the past days. He is up there with the greats."

Even with the impeachment trial raging, however, Farrow has not stuck entirely to the admissible evidence there in her criticisms of President Trump. She has shared a story from ABC News several times, reporting that 34 U.S. military service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran's missile attack on the Iraqi base where troops were stationed.

All in all, Farrow's feed is a broad yet passionate summation of some of the top political news stories making the rounds right now, and it is clear that she is engaged with the impeachment on a day to day basis. The actress has even replied to fans and followers to discuss the news of the day from time to time.