Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Major Milestone With Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is growing up before royal watchers' very eyes. On Friday, Us Weekly reported that the little one, who recently celebrated his first birthday, has reached a major milestone, with the publication noting that he's starting to talk. And that wasn't the only adorable anecdote that one source had to share about the royal youngster.

A source told Us Weekly that Archie is already starting to say a few words. They told the publication, “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog.'" Of course, the source also shared that Harry and Markle's young son has an interest in some traditional, baby-friendly past times. They added that Archie "loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

This news about Archie's exciting developments comes about a month after he celebrated his first birthday on May 6. Even though his birthday came in the midst of a global health pandemic, Harry and Markle still made sure to make their son's big day special. According to PEOPLE, the couple held a small celebration for their 12-month-old complete with a homemade cake and princely decorations. A source told the publication, "Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream. And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

Considering that his birthday came as many around the world are still adhering to social distancing guidelines, Markle and Harry, who are currently residing in Los Angeles, held video chats with their loved ones so that they could feel included on Archie's big day. The source added, "They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day." Of course, the couple's two pups, Guy the beagle and a black Lab (whose name has yet to be shared), had a blast celebrating with the birthday boy. The same insider said that Archie "is best friends with his dogs. They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

In honor of Archie's first birthday, Markle and Harry released a video in which the former Suits star can be seen reading Duck! Rabbit! with her little one sitting in her lap. Not only was the clip all kinds of adorable, but it also supported a great cause. PEOPLE reported that the video supported the @SaveWithStories campaign in the United States, which helps children who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.