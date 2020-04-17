Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Spotted in LA for First Time Since Moving

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since moving to the states. The couple were seen delivering meals on behalf of Project Angel Food in West Hollywood when they were caught on a security camera. The former royal couple were seen without any visible security guards.

Both were dressed down for the occasion — not a look their fans are use to seeing — as Markle was dressed in a blue ball cap, a white t-shirt and black pants, while Harry was wearing a matching baseball cap, a grey shirt and both were wearing face masks. The charity is helping children and adults with life-threatening illnesses in the area, and this isn’t the first time they’ve worked with the organization. On April 16, Project Angel Food executive director, Richard Ayoub, wrote a statement: “In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients.”

WATCH: New LA residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the past two days experiencing the city through the eyes of philanthropy, delivering meals to vulnerable families through Project Angel Food. https://t.co/DOCkSSCLjW pic.twitter.com/gPpNhMF7p9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 17, 2020

The statement continued, “On Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.” The two also recently donated more than $112,000. from the money left over from their wedding broadcast to U.K.’s Feeding Britain charity.

The two have been self-isolating with their son Archie during these uncertain times. “You have got to celebrate those moments when you’re just on the floor rolling around in hysterics, because of something that’s happened,” he explained to WellChild according to Hello. “As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.” He also added that “having one kid at 11 months old is enough [work],” saying he can’t “even begin to imagine how hard it is … keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

At the end of March, Harry and Markle officially stepped down from being senior level royals. The two, who had been living in Canada in the meantime, moved out to Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles. Since then, the couple seem to be enjoying their new, independent lives.