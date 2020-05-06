Meghan Markle and Archie Make Rare Appearance Together in New Video for His First Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving us a sweet look at baby Archie's story time as the royal baby turns one. Celebrating Archie Harrison's first birthday, the couple appeared in a video from their new Los Angeles home in which Markle reads one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

Sitting on his mother's lap, Archie turns the page of the book as she coos, "Let's go to the next page, look Arch!" Even Harry, who filmed the video, couldn't help but laugh as his son picked up a book from the floor and threw it back down with joy. "Yay! The end! Woo! Bravo!" Harry shouts, as his son looks up and says "dada."

Markle and Harry used their baby's milestone to highlight the need for children around the world to receive food and educational resources amid the coronavirus pandemic, supporting the #SaveWithStories campaign, created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in March, in the U.S. and Save the Children U.K.

This is the first time followers of the royal family have seen Archie since his parents shared a photo of him with Harry on New Year's Eve, also appearing in the family's Christmas card. The trio appears to be settling into their new home in Los Angeles since moving in March after announcing they were taking a step back from their royal duties. The couple has since been seen distributing food around the L.A. area while volunteering to help at-risk populations.

On March 30, they shared an inspirational message to social media amid the coronavirus pandemic: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," they wrote. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they concluded. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."