Meghan Markle’s Nickname for Baby Archie Revealed

He may be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the rest of the world, but to mom and dad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, he is known simply as “Bubba.” During the young royal’s first-ever official engagement on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in Cape Town, South Africa, part of the family-of-three’s 10-day royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex could be heard letting the name slip as she carried her 5-month-old son to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” Markle is heard saying the short video, which was shared to the couple’s official Instagram account.

“Oh, Bubba!” she adds when she noticed the youngster beginning to drool.

The sweet nickname drew plenty of talk from royal fans.

Although the meaning behind the sweet nickname remains unclear, it is known that Archie’s full name holds deep significance, as it subtly pays tribute to Harry’s late mother, Prince Diana. Meaning “true and bold” in Scotland and “truly brave” in Germany, Archibald, from which Archie is derived, was the name of Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland, one of Diana’s ancestors.

Meanwhile, little Archie’s middle name, Harrison, directly pays tribute to his father. Of English descent, the moniker means “son of Harry.”

Archie and Bubba are not the only names the seventh in line to the British throne goes by. Earlier in the family’s South Africa tour, Jessica Dewhurst, the executive director of The Justice Desk, formally gifted the youngster with a traditional South African Xhosa name. Chosen by the community’s grandmothers, Archie was given the title Ntsika, which means “pillar of strength.

“When your beautiful boy was born you gave him the name Archie,” Dewhurst told the couple, according to PEOPLE. “The name Archie means ‘bravery and strength.’ So to welcome Archie home, your family at the Justice Desk has given him the traditional South African name Ntsika. This name of Xhosa African origin means ‘pillar of strength.’ May you always be a pillar of strength for those who need you.”

After landing in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, the couple is set to spend 10 days partaking in various endeavors. While Markle and Archie remain in South Africa, Harry is expected to travel to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.