‘The Ranch’ Alum Danny Masterson Reunites With Famous Siblings for Thanksgiving

Danny Masterson reunited with his famous family members on Thanksgiving. The That ’70s Show alum took to Instagram to share a family photo with his brother, Chris Masterson, and their half-siblings, Jordan Masterson and Alanna Masterson.

In the photo, the four siblings stand with their arms around each other and smile for the camera. “Happy belated thankxgiving from some of the Mastersons,” he captioned the post.

The four siblings, who all share mother Carol Masterson, are all actors. Jordan, 32, is best known for his role in The 40-Year-old Virgin and for his recurring role as Ryan Vogelson in ABC’s Last Man Standing. Chris, 38, is known for his role on Malcolm In The Middle and for Scary Movie 2. Alanna, 30, is best known for her role as Tara Chamber on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Alanna also shared the photo on her own Instagram, captioning it “The Greatest,” with a red heart.

Masterson, 42, starred beside Ashton Kutcher on Netflix‘s The Ranch before he was fired by the streaming service in December 2017 after accusations of sexual assault surfaced against the actor.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson, who released a statement denying the allegations, said he was “obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor previously said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

His character, Rooster Bennett, was written off of the show during part 5, which premiered in June 2018, after Mary’s ex-boyfriend Nick threatens him and forces him to leave town after he suspects he’s sleeping with her.

“You either take that bag and disappear, or you could just disappear,” Nick tells Rooster, who initially fights back until Nick pulls a gun on him and threatens his family.

To fill the void left by Rooster’s exit, Netflix brought on actor Dax Shepard as Luke Matthews, a former soldier. Fans have warmed up with Luke throughout season 5, despite being angry that Rooster was written off the show.

Part 6 of The Ranch, without Masterson, will start streaming on Netflix Dec. 7.