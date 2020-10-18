Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

✖

Just a few weeks after announcing they are expecting, former Dancing with the Stars competitor Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price revealed the gender of their baby. The two revealed they are expecting a baby boy in May 2012. Price shared several photos from the gender reveal party, which was a small event with only some of their closest friends and family members attending.

The Malcolm in the Middle star shared a photo of the couple sitting on a couch with their friends and family behind them, holding balloons spelling out "Baby Boy." "Coming March 2021," Muniz, 34, wrote. Price published more photos from the event, including one picture with a friend holding ultrasound images of the baby. She said the party went off without any issues, aside from some problems with a video chat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4) on Oct 17, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

"Yay! Gender reveal party yesterday," Price wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement! Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix-ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!"

Muniz and Price announced they are expecting in a fun video published on Sept. 27. "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," Muniz said in the clip. After they discovered they were expecting, both were in a "state of disbelief," Price said. "We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Muniz (@pogmuniz) on Oct 15, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

Price and Muniz met in February 2016 and got engaged in November 2018. In October 2019, the couple eloped. They had a more formal wedding ceremony on Feb. 21, marking exactly four years since they met. On the one-year anniversary of their elopement, Price shared a special message on her Instagram page, saying it felt like the very private ceremony was "10 years ago."

"He drives me insane with crazy adventures on the daily, he makes me laugh, and most importantly - he doesn't give me the chance to teach him that he's not always right but I end up being right in the end so I sit there with a smirk on my face and I know that I've won the battle (all of this is true)," Price wrote. "I love you! Happy anniversary!"